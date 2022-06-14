California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $523,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. 321,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,008,627. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

