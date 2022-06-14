California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,419,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Coca-Cola worth $439,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $167,161,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $146,372,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.84. 462,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,482,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

