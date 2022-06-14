Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Up 85.6% in May

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,500 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the May 15th total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 286,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Calyxt by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 46,180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Calyxt by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Calyxt by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Calyxt has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $5.42.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 180.29% and a negative net margin of 114.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

