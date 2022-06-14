Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 64350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13.

Canuc Resources Company Profile (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal projects and oil and gas properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily holds interest in the San Javier Project that consists of 17 mineral concessions comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

