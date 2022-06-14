Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires 475 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.64. The company had a trading volume of 196,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941,570. The firm has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

