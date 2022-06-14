Cape ANN Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,105 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,287,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,291,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $90.13. 91,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,711,047. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

