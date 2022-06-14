Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys 123 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOC traded down $9.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.58.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

