Cape ANN Savings Bank Buys Shares of 2,340 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,768 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.90.

MCHP stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.88. 152,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.84 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.