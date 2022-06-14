Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $380,000 Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $105,446,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. 41,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.33.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

