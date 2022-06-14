Cape ANN Savings Bank Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $373.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,583. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $373.63 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

