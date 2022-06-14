Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 312 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,172,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. The stock had a trading volume of 119,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,916,911. The stock has a market cap of $179.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

