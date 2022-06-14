Cape ANN Savings Bank Sells 415 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cape ANN Savings Bank lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.79. The stock had a trading volume of 51,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,755. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $135.62 and a fifty-two week high of $203.59.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

