Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 9,801 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,782,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,073,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,748,000 after buying an additional 1,284,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,489,000 after buying an additional 1,115,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 324,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

