Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.91. 141,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,068,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

