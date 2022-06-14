Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. 14,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.