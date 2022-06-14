Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,460,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,469,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,614,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4,654.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,621,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $228,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,133,577 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $300,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $201,016,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.38. 69,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

