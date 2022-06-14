Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,384,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 992,149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,727,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,307,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,912,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,253,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 21,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,229. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $19.86.

