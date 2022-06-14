Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after buying an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,726,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 1,009,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,954.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 689,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after buying an additional 656,247 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.29. 735,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,814,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.