Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 194,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,978,544. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

