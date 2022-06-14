Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $137.82. 79,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.05 and its 200 day moving average is $145.43. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

