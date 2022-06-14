Carbon Trading Down 16% Over Last Week (SWTH)

Carbon (SWTH) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $7.24 million and $6,092.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00388447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00042288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011236 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,066,916 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Coin Trading

