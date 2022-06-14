Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,630. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

