Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after acquiring an additional 564,699 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,383,624. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

