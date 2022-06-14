Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Invests $376,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $320.38 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.