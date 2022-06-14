Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. General Mills comprises approximately 0.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,593,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,768,000 after acquiring an additional 117,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.30.

GIS traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $66.43. 47,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

