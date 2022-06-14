Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Shares Down 1.8%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 1,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €25.00 ($26.04) to €20.50 ($21.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €18.00 ($18.75) to €15.00 ($15.63) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

