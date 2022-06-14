Castellan Group Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Castellan Group lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 1.7% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 77,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

