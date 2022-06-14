Castellan Group Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Castellan Group lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.79. 8,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day moving average is $112.86. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $2,801,658.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,182,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,384,841.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 687,183 shares of company stock valued at $77,235,855 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

