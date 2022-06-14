Castellan Group Sells 1,370 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Castellan Group cut its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Life Storage comprises 2.1% of Castellan Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Castellan Group’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.38. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.18 and a 52 week high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 117.30%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

