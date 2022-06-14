Castellan Group Sells 415 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Castellan Group trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.9% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1,286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.97. 84,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $157.16 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

