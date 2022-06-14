Castleark Management LLC Acquires Shares of 193,040 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 193,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,573,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $48,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Yale University bought a new stake in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $15,465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $12,261,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 344.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after buying an additional 312,471 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, with a total value of $260,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 5,984 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $165,996.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,718.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,683 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

PUBM opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The company has a market capitalization of $908.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

