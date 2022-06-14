Castleark Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,360 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,886 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKS. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

In other news, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,097,693.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,947 shares of company stock valued at $19,316,152. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

