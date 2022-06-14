Castleark Management LLC Buys New Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 403,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Harmonic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Harmonic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 208,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

HLIT opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $904.88 million, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $154,016.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.