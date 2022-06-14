Castleark Management LLC Buys Shares of 98,210 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,000. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.20% of SMART Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after buying an additional 463,488 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,243,000 after purchasing an additional 220,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $11,215,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SGH opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.43.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

SMART Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.