Castleark Management LLC Makes New Investment in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,309,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.17% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,620,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 90,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after buying an additional 66,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOCS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

