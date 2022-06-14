Castleark Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.07% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 56,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,003,000 after acquiring an additional 152,002 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.20 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.43). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.