Castleark Management LLC Reduces Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 566,202 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 10.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in EQT by 533.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in EQT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

