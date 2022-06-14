Castleark Management LLC Takes $3.13 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 128,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Livent by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Livent by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho increased their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

