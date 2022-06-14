Castleark Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,315 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Sterling Construction worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 71,617 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 767,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after acquiring an additional 148,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 551,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

STRL opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $690.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sterling Construction in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

