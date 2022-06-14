Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.68 and a 200 day moving average of $210.68.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

