Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Up 8.9%

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67. 261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 65,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Century Therapeutics from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $504.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.62 and a current ratio of 16.62.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Century Therapeutics by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 926,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 676,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 33,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

