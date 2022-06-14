Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWBHF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark cut shares of Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Charlotte’s Web has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

