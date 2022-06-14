ChartEx Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,584.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $28,757.12 and approximately $2,584.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00428257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00062959 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011119 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

