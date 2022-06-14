Chemung Financial Co. (CHMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on July 1st

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $205.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $41.42 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 28.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Denise V. Gonick purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,205.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Loren D. Cole sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $51,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chemung Financial (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.