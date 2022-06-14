Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 453.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,403 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 70,993 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $3,091,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

