Citigroup Lowers Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Price Target to $4.00

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonder in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Sonder stock opened at 1.49 on Friday. Sonder has a 1 year low of 1.42 and a 1 year high of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.23.

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The business had revenue of 80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 75.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOND. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $113,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

