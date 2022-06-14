Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

