Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.05. Citizens has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.75.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 15.27%.
Citizens Company Profile (Get Rating)
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
