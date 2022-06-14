Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $103.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.05. Citizens has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 15.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 19.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

