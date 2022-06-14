ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 13th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $764,184.11 and approximately $2.21 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

