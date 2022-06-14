Clover Finance Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Clover Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a market cap of $111.64 million and $50.08 million worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance (CLV) uses the hashing algorithm. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,975,397 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PoW/PoS coin that seems to be a scam. Clevernodes Much like masternodes, the objective of clevernodes will be to keep CLV off the market by rewarding big investors for “holding”. To run a clevernode you will need to have 25,000 (this number is still being discussed), this 25,000 will need to have been in your wallet for at least 2 weeks, you can think about it as a the clevernode minimum stake age. How will payments work? Payments relative to the past month will be made every 1st of next month. To be eligible for the payment you will need to, in the previous month have staked at least 25,000 CLV for at least 2 weeks. How much will be paid? Clevernode owners will receive the equivalent to triple the normal stake (9 * 3 = 27%/year) over the coins that staked for at least 2 weeks. With clevernodes we hope to increase Clevercoin's value while rewarding the investors that are supporting the project. If you have any suggestions/commentaries please tell us, this is the time to. EXAMPLE: Tom stakes 30,000 CLV for 3 weeks in July 2015. He will receive, in his wallet in August 1st, 675 CLV. “

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

